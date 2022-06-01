Vendor gets $500K bail for killing man who was defending friend

Dead: Neil Rampersaud

A 40-year-old man of Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was today granted bail in the sum of $500,000 after he was charged for allegedly killing 40-year-old Neil Rampersaud.

Sherlinga Gilkes, also known as “Coconut Man” or “Herby”, a vendor, appeared before Magistrate Russell Liverpool at the Sparenddam Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the charge of manslaughter.

Gilkes was placed on bail and the matter was adjourned to June 8.

Rampersaud, an engineer of Better Hope, ECD, was stabbed to death on May 29 in the vicinity of Zahora Street, Better Hope.

Reports are that Rampersaud was stabbed to death by the suspect whilst trying to defend his friend, whom the suspect had also stabbed.

On the day in question at around 06:35h, Mohan Panchu and the suspect had a misunderstanding which caused the suspect to arm himself wit ha metal rod which he used to stab Panchu.

After learning of the incident, Rampersaud reportedly approached the suspect and demanded that the man turn himself into the police. However, the duo got involved in a physical altercation which resulted in Rampersaud lashing the suspect about his body.

In return, the suspect armed himself with a blade and stabbed Rampersaud about his body.

The engineer was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he died whilst receiving medical attention.