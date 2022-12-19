Vendor booked: ‘Caught on video robbing over $800,000 ‘downtown” Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Just over two months after a man was held up and robbed of over $800,000 in downtown Kingston, an accused man is heading to court after having been held with the assistance of video footage of the robbery.

Forty-two-year-old Phillip Rowe, a clothes vendor of Mirinar Road in St Catherine, has been charged with robbery with aggravation following the incident at the intersection of Beckford and Orange streets in the heart of downtown Kingston on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Reports are that about 12:55 pm, Rowe and another man held up the now complainant and robbed him of $862,227, and made good their escape.

Rowe was arrested and charged on Sunday, December 19 as a result of police investigations, which included video on which he was reportedly caught during the robbery.

Rowe’s court date is being finalised.

