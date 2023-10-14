Vehicular weight reduces to 20 tonnes on Berbice Bridge after sand barge collision

The Berbice River Bridge.

See below for a Public Advisory Notice from the BERBICE BRIDGE COMPANY INC. following a collision:

The Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) wishes to advise the Public that on October13, 2023, at approximately 20:30 hrs, a Barge loaded with sand allided with the BerbiceRiver Bridge.

As a result, all Truck, Tractor, and Freight Vehicle Owners and Operators are hereby informed that the weight limit for the Bridge will be reduced to twenty (20) tons until further notice.

Commuters are also advised to adhere to the Bridge’s speed limits: 30 KMH on theCarriageway and 15 KMH on the Ramps.

These measures have been implemented for the safety of everyone. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Stay informed. Drive safe. Thank you for your cooperation!