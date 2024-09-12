Vehicles can have tint without permit once occupants are visible, windscreen off-limits – Police

Vehicles are permitted to have tint without the need for a permit but the occupants within must be visible, says Inspector Garvin Boyce, who is the Office in Charge of Traffic attached to Regional Division 4A (Georgetown).

“Tint is not illegal. Don’t let nobody say tint is illegal. Tint is legal, but it’s just a percentage,” he clarified during an interview with this publication.

“As long as a policeman could observe him or her driving, it’s no problem,” Inspector Boyce explained.

But the windscreen is completely off-limits.

To secure a lower level of light penetration via tint coverage, a permit may be required from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“But then we find that when persons are given permission by the Honourable Minister to put tint on a vehicle, they are putting on percentage, breaching the document that they receive,” the Traffic Policeman bemoaned.

“Sometimes some of them got on 5% [light penetration] and it places a little difficulty for them not seeing properly when maneuvering… So that’s a problem,” Inspector Boyce explained.

The inspector explained that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) recognises that vehicle owners and occupants require certain levels of tint as a protection from the sun, in light of climate change.

“I understand what we’re going through,” he expressed.

The Hydromet Office has warned that above-normal temperatures will be experienced throughout the country from September to November.