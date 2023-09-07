Vehicle Passes for CPL Games in Guyana go on sale tomorrow

File Photo: Persons lined up to purchase CPL tickets at the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown

Cricket enthusiasts and fans of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are in for a treat as vehicle passes for the highly anticipated CPL games in Guyana are set to go on sale from September 8, 2023.

This year’s CPL promises an electrifying display of cricketing talent and entertainment in Guyana, and the sale of vehicle passes adds to the convenience and excitement for attendees for the six league matches as well as the Playoffs and Final.

The CPL games, scheduled to take place at the iconic National Stadium, Providence in Guyana, have always been a major highlight on the cricketing calendar. This year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever before with an impressive lineup of star players and thrilling matches on the schedule that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Key Details:

Event: Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Games in Guyana

Date of Vehicle Pass Sale: September 8, 2023

Price: $1500 (External), $2000 (Internal)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

With the purchase of a vehicle pass, attendees can drive directly to their designated parking areas, ensuring a hassle-free experience from the moment they arrive. This added convenience aligns with the organizers’ commitment to enhancing the overall fan experience and making the event accessible to cricket lovers from all walks of life.

Mr. Kirk Douglas, Events Manager, expressed his excitement about the upcoming CPL games and the sale of vehicle passes: “We are thrilled to bring back the excitement of live cricket to Guyana. Vehicle passes provide fans with a new and convenient way to enjoy the matches. We have worked hard to create an unforgettable experience for everyone, and we can’t wait to see the stadium come alive with the energy of the fans.”

Meanwhile, a limited amount of tickets for the Guyana Amazon Warriors home games in the league stage will also be on sale.

The vehicle passes and tickets will be available at the ticketing office located at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown. Cricket enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their passes early to guarantee their spot at the CPL games.

Don’t miss out on the excitement and thrill of the Caribbean Premier League in Guyana. Get your vehicle pass and be part of cricket history! [Press Release]