Vehicle passes for CPL games go on sale on Monday

File Photo: Persons lined up to purchase CPL tickets at the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown

Vehicle passes for CPL matches at the Guyana National Stadium will be available from Monday at the CPL box office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown.

Passes will cost $2000 for internal parking and $1500 for external parking.

The passes are only available for the games on September 21, 22, 24, and 25 – four of which the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) will be playing.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Jamaica Tallawahs on September 21 followed by St. Lucia Kings the next day. On September 24, the Warriors will battle Trinbago Knight Riders before ending the league stage against Barbados Royals.

All GAW matches will be played at the 19:00h at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Tickets are also available for the 10am games where Barbados Royals will take on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (September 21), Trinbago Knight Riders facing Patriots (September 22) and Jamaica Tallawahs versus St. Lucia Kings (September 25).

Vehicle passes for the playoffs and finals will be available soon.