VC Bird International soars high during homeporting exercise

Black Immigrant Daily News

We’re very proud to say that our airport stands on an impeccable reputation of being able to rise to any occasion.

And so we did yesterday as our staff, our operations and facilities faced one of our toughest tests. It turned out to be one of our finest hours. Some really proud and spectacular scenes at the VC Bird International.

Our role in the home-porting exercise on Saturday where we landed three wide bodied Virgin charters filled with passengers for an Arvia Cruise and then later seeing off the same aircraft with the arriving cruise ship passengers was masterfully executed.

Including the three aircraft, we had on the ground 8 major carriers at one time, bringing us pretty close to optimum capacity during the execution of an unprecedented operation.

A huge debt of gratitude is owed to everyone involved including our air traffic controllers, operations, security teams, ramp attendants, customer service representatives and all our partners, stakeholders and the other members of the airport community who played a role in making the activity a resounding success.

Great job all! Antigua and Barbuda shines again.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com