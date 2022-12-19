VAT Holiday returns for 2022 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados’ government is gifting Bajans another VAT Holiday this year.

The announcement came today, December 19, during a press conference minutes ago.

According to the Minister of Finance in the Ministry Ryan Straughn.

He assured that the government has communicated with both the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) and the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and businesses know that “we are embarking on this”.

Given last year’s edition, he said that he does not expect much if any outcry, because the companies should be able to “ready their businesses” using last year’s endeavour as a template.

With government workers having been paid today and the announcement coming today as well, the Minister beseeched businesses to extend sales ending tomorrow, Tuesday, December 20 to Wednesday, as a sign of consideration and good measure.

“It’s really about being able to spur other activity.” He said that last year, the most noticeable spike in sales came in the automotive and construction sectors.

NewsAmericasNow.com