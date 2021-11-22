Vagrant stabbed to death

A vagrant was on Saturday evening stabbed to death by another vagrant.

The unidentified man who has no fixed place of abode was reportedly stabbed on Longden and Commerce Streets, Georgetown. The incident occurred at around 19:30h. Based on reports received, the unidentifiable victim appears to be between 35 and 40 years old.

Reports are that the now dead man and the suspect were engaged in a heated argument which led to the suspect dealing the victim several stabs to his body with a pointed object.

As a result, the victim collapsed to the ground while the suspect made good his escape.

An alarm was raised and as persons flocked the scene, the vagrant was found with his intestines protruding and in a pool of blood.

Members of the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) from Central Fire Station Ambulance Service were summoned to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead on the spot.

He was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens mortuary for positive identification. Checks were made to locate the suspect, but all efforts proved futile. An investigation is ongoing.