US$8M solar farm commissioned at Trafalgar, adds 4MW power to national grid

Guyana’s energy security has been bolstered with the commissioning of a 4-megawatt peak (MWp) photovoltaic solar farm at Trafalgar, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) – a $1.7 billion (US$8 million) project.

Described as another major milestone in Guyana’s transition to clean and sustainable energy, this new facility is the third solar farm brought online in the Berbice regions within the past month, adding some 10 MW of clean, renewable energy to the national grid.

In his feature address at the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips underscored the strategic importance of renewable energy investments.

“These solar farms are a clear demonstration of our commitment to modernise Guyana’s energy sector. The Government of Guyana will continue to expand renewable energy sources for a sustainable future for all Guyanese,” the Prime Minister said.

The project is expected to generate approximately 6,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually. This will avoid the combustion of over 1.3 million litres of diesel and reduce 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes of COz emissions each year.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, also stated that the Trafalgar Solar Farm was not built in isolation but is part of the Government’s energy diversification strategy, which incorporates renewable energy sources to enhance the country’s energy security. He added that this is being achieved through the development of microgrids, hydropower systems, and major solar farm projects.

Indar further pointed out that these investments, coupled with the Gas-to-Energy project, position Guyana as a leader in sustainable energy development through its Low Carbon Development Strategy – Vision 2030 (LCDS 2030).

The Trafalgar Solar Farm was constructed at an estimated cost of US$8 million. It was fully financed through the Guyana–Norway climate partnership, under the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund, administered by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Team Leader at the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), Kesh Nandlall, thanked the Government of Guyana and other stakeholders, including the IDB, the Government of Norway, the contractors SUMEC and XJ Group, the Programme Execution Unit, the engineers, and the local community for their support and collaboration.

“As we cut the ribbon today, we are not just commissioning a solar farm. We are commissioning a new chapter in Guyana’s energy story – one that is cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive. Let us continue to build on this momentum. With the 15 MW solar farm in Linden on the horizon and the 300 MW Gas-to-Energy project at Wales underway, we are laying the foundation for a diversified, low-carbon energy matrix that will serve Guyana for generations,” Nandlall posited.

The Trafalgar Solar Farm forms part of the IDB-funded Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL), which is deploying 33 MW of solar capacity across Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

The Trafalgar facility joins sister sites at Prospect and Hampshire in Berbice and Onderneeming and Charity in Essequibo, injecting 15 MW of renewable energy into GPL’s grid as part of a coordinated national rollout of renewable energy infrastructure.

In fact, at the time of its commissioning on Saturday, the Trafalgar project was already contributing some 3 MW to GPL’s grid, and it is positioned to save $300 million annually in avoided fossil costs.

The commissioning of these solar farms reflects the Government of Guyana’s continued commitment to diversifying the national energy mix and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.