US$4.576M College of Medical Sciences Building commissioned at UG

The completion of the state-of-the-art Faculty of Health Sciences building at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus marks a significant milestone in the country’s investment in higher education and healthcare training. Officially commissioned by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this new facility represents a transformative leap forward in medical education, providing students with modern learning spaces that will equip them to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.

The project was conceived in 2013, with the loan agreement being signed in 2017. However, earnest efforts to proceed with construction only began in 2021, culminating in the official sod-turning in 2023. Now completed, the project stands as a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the World Bank under the Guyana Education Sector Improvement Plan (GESIP), reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and human capital development. With an investment of USD 4.576 million, the facility stands as a testament to Guyana’s vision of fostering excellence in medical education and research.

The newly completed College of Medical Sciences building houses advanced laboratories, cutting-edge technology, and modern classrooms, creating an environment that promotes hands-on learning, scientific inquiry, and professional development. The facility includes a Microbiology Laboratory with a wet prep room, an Anatomy Laboratory for cadaveric study, a Haematological and Biochemistry Laboratory for specialized medical testing, a Research Laboratory for innovation in medical sciences, and a Skills Laboratory where students can gain practical experience in clinical procedures. Additionally, the building features eight fully equipped classrooms designed to support interactive and student-centred learning.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted the global advancements in medical technology and emphasized the importance of integrating artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and digital innovation into Guyana’s healthcare education. He stressed that preparing students for the future requires not only physical infrastructure but also a curriculum that keeps pace with modern medical advancements, including robotic-assisted surgeries and AI-driven diagnostics.

“Of course, we know the world is advancing at a tremendous pace, and we will also have to have labs that allow our students to learn robotics, AI, using robotic arms to do surgery. Otherwise, you will not be able to function in the new healthcare system that the world is adopting. And already, in our program for the next five years, we have placed this as an important priority, one significant simulated investment here for students to have access to the latest and most cutting-edge technology.”

The President also spoke about the necessity of staying at the forefront of diagnostic imaging and radiation treatment technologies, emphasizing the need for continuous innovation to ensure that Guyana’s healthcare system remains competitive.

“A new imaging technology that will replace CT scans and a need for high-intensity radiation. That is where the world is going, and that is the space in which we want to operate. That is the space in which we want to apply our development strategy. Innovation, AI, digitization, all must be integrated into every single thing we are doing here at the university and in our national development plans and programs.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, reflected on the long journey toward the realization of this project, noting the years of planning, adjustments, and expansions required to ensure that the facility meets the needs of a growing student population.

“It’s been a really, really long, long journey. It’s taken us about 10 years to design, redesign, and adjust requirements. Changes have been made. New programs have been added. And in the last five years, we expanded our numbers, adding 1,000 students overall a year. One of the only universities in this region to have done that. And it’s a slow march to fulfilling the university’s first blueprint aspirational goal of at least one graduate per household.”

The completion of this modern facility marks a new era for medical education in Guyana, allowing the University of Guyana to increase its enrolment capacity, expand its clinical training programs, and provide high-quality education that meets international standards.

This investment aligns with the government’s broader strategy to modernize education, strengthen healthcare services, and prepare Guyana’s workforce for the challenges of the future. With the College of Medical Sciences building now fully operational, students, faculty, and researchers will have access to the best possible resources to advance medical knowledge, improve patient care, and contribute to the development of the country’s healthcare sector.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the University of Guyana and its global partners, remains committed to ensuring that Guyanese students receive world-class education and training, ultimately shaping a stronger, healthier, and more innovative nation.