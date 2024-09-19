US$260M new Demerara River Bridge 67.8% completed

Construction ongoing on the new Demerara River Bridge

Construction of the US$260 million new Demerara River Bridge is approximately 67.8 percent completed, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill during a site inspection today.

The minister told reporters that the project is on track for completion by March 31, 2025.

The new structure will have a lifespan of 100 years, the minister said, noting that maintenance works will be conducted every two years to ensure its cables, which have a life span of 60 years, remain, effective.

The new bridge will be a fixed 2.65-kilometre, four-lane, high-span, cable-stayed structure across the Demerara River, with the width of the driving surface being about 23.6 metres.

The bridge, which features a bicycle lane, will bring an end to closures to vehicular traffic with a 50-metre fixed-high span to cater for the free flow of vessels uninterrupted.

Minister Edghill revealed that the structure, being built by the contracting consortium led by China Railway and Construction Corporation Limited (CRCCL), will include safety features.