US$260M contract signed for new Demerara River Bridge

An artist’s impression of the new Demerara River Bridge

A US$260M contract for the construction of a new Demerara River Bridge was signed today with China Railway Construction Company Limited, the firm that will be building this modern piece of infrastructure.

Works are expected to start immediately and will run for two years.

The contract was awarded based on a Design-Build-Finance (DBF) model with financial terms and conditions which would be no less favourable than those submitted in the preferred bidder’s price proposals.

The new bridge will offer easy connectivity to both the existing East Bank Demerara (EBD) road as well as the new Diamond-to-Ogle bypass road on the eastern side of the river and to the existing West Bank Demerara road and the new Parika-to-Schoonord road on the western side of the river.

The new bridge will also offer critical connectivity to the new Wales Development Authority, which will be a major centre of productive activity when it comes onstream. This new bridge across the Demerara River will be a high-fixed span one with a 50-metre flyover at minimum or “as high as, or higher than, the Marriott Hotel” to allow for marine vessels to pass without any interruption to vehicular traffic.

The bridge would land aback Nandy Park on the EBD and at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, from where an alternative highway would be constructed all the way to Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has already waived the requirements for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the new Demerara River bridge – a process that followed the EPA Act and also its authorisation process.

Floating at 1.25 miles, the current Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) is a strategic link between the East and West Banks of Demerara, facilitating the daily movement of thousands of vehicles, people, and cargo.