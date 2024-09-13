US$12M Massy air separation plant commissioned

The newly commissioned US $12 million air separation plant which was constructed by Massy Gas Products is said to eliminate the need for the importation of gases such as oxygen and nitrogen.

On Thursday, several members from the private sector and officials from the Massy group of companies gathered at the company’s Old Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) location for the official commissioning ceremony of the plant.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Massy Gas Products Guyana Augustus Harris, highlighted the achievement made by the company. According to the CEO, the new US$12 million structure is the largest air separation plant to be established in the country and on this point, he highlighted that the plant has the capacity to produce some 13 tonnes of products per day.

“Our plant which produces 13 tonnes of products per day is by far the largest in Guyana and produces oxygen and nitrogen which allows for a more economical way of transporting and storing these products,” he stated.

In this regard the CEO highlighted that the plant will positively impact the economic landscape of the country by eliminating the need for companies to import high quality gases such as oxygen and nitrogen, whilst also being energy efficient.

“No more importation of oxygen and nitrogen gases because our plant produces high purity products which exceeds the requirements of industry, this plant also makes efficient use of energy which offers greater cost savings, considering the increasing global power and fuel cost” he explained.

Moreover, Harris highlighted that the company over the years has made significant contributions to the government, in an effort to highlight the organisations commitment towards investing in the country.

“Over the last five years the company has contributed over $6.9 billion dollars to the Government of Guyana through our ongoing stove package promotions. We have mad low-cost stove packages available to ordinary citizens of this country,” he stated.

Meanwhile, also present at the commissioning ceremony was Natural Resource Minister Vickram Bharrat, who highlighted that the high cost of production deters possible investors from establishing businesses of a similar nature in the country.

“Guyana we probably have one of the highest rates of power generation in this part of the world and there is no way you can compete when your cost of power is so high, when you’re generating electricity at over US$00.20 per kilowatt how can you compete with a country that is generating at less than $00.10,” the minister explained.

However, the minister highlighted that with the government’s Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Project which is set to come on stream in 2025 business competitiveness will improve significantly. In this regard he lauded the stakeholders at Massy Gas Products for making the remarkable investment in the country.

“I realised that Massy Gas and Massy companies on the whole must have visionary leaders, leaders who have recognised that Guyana is developing and Guyana is developing at a very rapid pace and they would have recognised from early the opportunities that exist and the opportunities that will come in the future and as a result of that making this significant investment,” he stated.

Meanwhile, construction of the US$12 million air separation plant began in July of 2021, the plant had its first productive run some 2 years after in May of 2023. According to reports the plant which has been in operation for over a year, has displayed remarkable performance by exceeding its rated capacity.