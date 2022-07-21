US$100M Pegasus Suites and Conference Center opens

Businessman Robert Badal and President Dr Irfaan Ali during the opening ceremony

The US$100 million Pegasus Suites and Conference Center was officially opened last evening.

Chairman of the Pegasus Hotel, Robert Badal, the man behind the Pegasus Suites and Conference Center, described the project as one of the most difficult projects he has ever undertaken.

The difficulty in bringing it to fruition ranged from the complexity of the engineering and implementing systems, which meet American and European building codes, to the issues he faced with procurement, due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badal has been full of praise for the President’s vision of where he wants Guyana to go. According to Badal, this project was conceptualised based on the direction Guyana is going, and the President’s vision.

“It’s a direct reaction to the vision of our President, Dr. Ali, in his quest to bring about transformational change, not only in the oil sector, but also in the housing (and) agricultural sectors. And that vision he has taken very actively on both the national and international stages,” Badal said.

“And we must be thankful for that, because what it has created is a new wave of optimism in Guyana, where every week we see a new hotel being launched, every month somebody coming in to prospect and see what they can do in Guyana. So, we applaud the leadership of the President.”

The 12-storey building contains 100 executive suites. The development brings Pegasus Hotel’s total room inventory to 230, containing room ranging from standard to deluxe.