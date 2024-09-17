US Security Advisor, Pres. Ali discuss concerns about violation of democratic processes in Venezuela

President Dr Irfaan Ali and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer’s Call with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer spoke on the phone today with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship, and reaffirm the commitment of Guyana and the United States to advance regional security, democracy and stability.

They discussed the outcomes of the inaugural Guyana-U.S. Strategic Dialogue that was held in July, and additional concrete steps to contribute to Guyana’s economy, development and territorial integrity. They also shared their concerns regarding the violations of democratic practices in Venezuela following the July 28 presidential election.

Mr. Finer and President Ali agreed to continue collaboration with regional partners to restore security for the Haitian people, and ensure the success and sustainability of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti.