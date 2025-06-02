Recent Articles
Man found dead in New Amsterdam market area
A man identified as 49-year-old Tyrone April was on Saturday found dead in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Market, Region Six.
The victim had...
CAL apologises for use of incomplete Guyana map
See full statement from Caribbean Airlines Limited
Georgetown, Guyana, June 2, 2025 - Caribbean Airlines extends its sincere and unreserved apology for an error in a...
PNC’s Samuel Sandy endorses Pres. Ali
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐃𝐂 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞-𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲.
I have consistently supported the work of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C government, and I...
Guyana assumes Presidency of the UN Security Council
Guyana assumes the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) today, June 1, 2025, for one month.
The packed schedule for the month includes...
Early morning fire destroys building at G/Town Church
A fire, suspected to be of electrical origin, destroyed a building at the Outreach Ministries International - Winners' Cathedral in Georgetown this morning.
The destroyed...