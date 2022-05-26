US Salutes Guyana On 56th Independence Anniversary

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C, Thurs. May 26, 2022: The new oil rich South American CARICOM country of Guyana turns 56 today and the US is among nations saluting the country on its independence anniversary.

US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, in a statement said: “We value the close partnership between the United States and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. We have partnered on health security to provide hundreds of thousands of vaccines to the Guyanese people to fight COVID-19. We continue to develop a robust bilateral trade relationship, focusing on high standards and transparency.”

Blinken also said the US looks “forward to collaborating with Guyana on energy and food security and strengthening our broad ties going forward.”

“As you mark this cheerful occasion, we join you in celebrating your Independence Day,” he added.

Guyana, a Republic, won independence from Britain on May 26, 1966. On Feb. 23, 1970, it became a Republic, removing the Queen as head of state but remaining a member of the Commonwealth.