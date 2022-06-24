US repatriates Guantanamo prisoner back to Afghanistan after court ruling

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Biden administration repatriated a Guantanamo Bay prisoner to his home country of Afghanistan on Friday after a federal court ruled he was unlawfully detained, an administration official said.

The prisoner, Asadullah Haroon Gul, also known as Haroon Al Afghani, was born in Afghanistan and has been detained in the Guantanamo prison since 2007.

“DOD, supported by other parts of the US government, transferred him out of Guantanamo Bay, facilitating his repatriation to his native country, Afghanistan,” the administration official said. “He flew on a US aircraft to Doha and then we worked with the Taliban and the Qatar government to facilitate his transfer to Kabul.”

The transfer also comes as the Taliban leadership in the country has prevented girls above 6th grade form going to school, and as the country faces an economic and food crisis that is expected to kill thousands.

US diplomats who work at the US office for Afghan affairs in Doha engaged with Taliban officials on this topic — which they considered an area of mutual interest — to figure out the logistics of how to make this work, the official explained. There was not any higher level engagement with the Taliban required, the official said.

