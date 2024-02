The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali yesterday met Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations (UN).

The meeting, which took place at the UN Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, discussed ways to strengthen and expand the relationship between Guyana and the US.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield expressed the United States’ unwavering support to Guyana, particularly in defending its territorial integrity.