US, OAS condemn Venezuela’s intimidation tactics

Venezuela’s attempts to intimidate Guyana amid its oil blocks’ auction continue to attract criticism, with the United States (US) and the Organization of American States (OAS) denouncing the Spanish-speaking nation’s position.

On Tuesday, Venezuela issued a statement in which it protested against Guyana’s efforts to auction its oil blocks, even though all the blocks are in Guyana’s sovereign territory.

On Wednesday, General Secretary of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro denounced Venezuela’s utterances from his twitter account.

“We vehemently decry intimidatory tactics that seek to undermine the principle of “good neighborliness”. We recognize the right of Guyana to welcome investors. Guyana must preserve its territorial integrity & security by addressing its case with Venezuela at the ICJ,” Almagro said.

A statement was also released by United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols.

Nichols made it clear that the US views any efforts by Venezuela to infringe on Guyana’s sovereignty as unacceptable.

“The U.S. supports Guyana’s sovereign right to develop its own natural resources. Efforts to infringe upon Guyana’s sovereignty are unacceptable. We call on Venezuela to respect international law, including the 1899 arbitral award & the ongoing ICJ process between Guyana & Venezuela,” he further said.