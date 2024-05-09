US Navy aircraft to conduct flyover exercise in Guyana

See full statement from the US Embassy in Georgetown:

Today, at 2:00 pm, with collaboration and approval from the Government of Guyana, two U.S. Navy aircraft, F/A-18F Super Hornets, embarked on the USS George Washington, will conduct a Guyana Defence Force-coordinated and approved flyover of Georgetown and its surrounding areas.

Members of the public are advised that this exercise builds upon our routine security cooperation and bilateral defense partnership with Guyana. As part of its worldwide defense mission, U.S. Navy vessels routinely transit international waters all over the world conducting similar exercises and exchanges with partners and allies.