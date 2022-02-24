US military believes invasion is the largest conventional conflict in Europe since WWII

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Russia’s invasion of its neighbor in Ukraine is the largest conventional military attack that’s been seen since World War II, a senior US defense official said Thursday outlining US observations of the unfolding conflict.

“We haven’t seen a conventional move like this, nation-state to nation-state, since World War II, certainly nothing on this size and scope and scale,” the official told reporters Thursday. “And if it unfolds the way that hereto we have come to believe that it will, it has every potential to be very bloody, very costly and very impactful on European security writ large, perhaps for a long, long time to come.”

The US had been issuing stark warnings for weeks that Russian President Vladimir Putin would launch an attack on Ukraine on a scale not seen in decades. The US and its European allies are set to unveil sanctions on Russia Thursday in response to Moscow’s aggression, though US President Joe Biden has made clear US troops deploying to NATO counties in eastern Europe will not be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO.

Russia’s initial attack included “three main axes of assault,” according to the defense official. The initial attack included more than 100 Russian-launched missiles, including short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles and sea-launched missiles from the Black Sea.

There were 75 fixed-wing heavy and medium bombers that were also part of the initial attack, the official said, and Russia began “some ground incursions” into Ukraine from Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. Russian troops had been stationed in Belarus for what Moscow claimed were military exercises.

Read More