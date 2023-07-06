US looks forward to learning from Guyana during tenure on UNSC – Secretary Blinken

President Dr Irfaan Ali and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has expressed the US government’s interest in learning from the Government of Guyana in relation to the country’s agenda during its tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The US official made the statement during a joint press engagement at State House, Georgetown, Thursday afternoon, following bilateral talks with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet.

Blinken noted that Guyana and the US will also continue discussions on climate security, especially as it relates to carbon credits.

“The agreement that Guyana reached with a private corporation…is of great significance and demonstrates in a very powerful way how Guyana is all at once using responsibly the funding resources that it now has at hand, while also making investments in the climate future, and making investments in the transition to renewables,” he stated.

Accordingly, President Ali stressed that Guyana is committed to playing a significant role in global security, to ensure that all persons can enjoy a better quality of life.

“We want to ensure that our world is a safer place. And security is the foundation through which the global citizenship enjoy prosperity. There are many challenges that the world faces today. The war in Ukraine, and other challenges that contribute to conflict and convoluted barriers, do not allow the global citizen to enjoy the full prospect of life,” the head of state asserted.

He noted that the team from Guyana, which will be serving on the UNSC will be meeting with stakeholders in Washington D.C, to further define and prioritise critical actions, and issues that need to be addressed.

“We sometimes forget that the role of governments is to set the tone for, to create and define the policy, and also create an enabling environment and framework through which all stakeholders can follow. And we are both committed on the issue of climate change… and decarbonisation. We are both connected on the targets we set to achieve the results of 2050, now,” President Ali stated.

In June, by a 191 to one vote, Guyana was elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the period 2024–2025.

While presenting the 2023 National Budget in January, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said the decision to present Guyana’s candidature for the UNSC seat was motivated by a desire to further enhance the country’s standing, as an active and valuable contributor to global debates, particularly in areas such as the environment and international peace and security. [DPI]