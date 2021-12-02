US invests GY$116M to upgrade GDF’s Coast Guard facilities

US Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch with members of Coast Guard at Ribbon Cutting

The United States announced today that it has invested US$555,000 to renovate the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Training Center, Kingston and construct a concrete boat pad at the Coast Guard Headquarters.

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann Lynch attended a brief ribbon cutting ceremony and toured the facility.

“This investment should leave no doubt as to how serious the United States considers the security of Guyana and its importance to the region, as it will enable the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard to have better access to their patrol boats,” said Ambassador Lynch.

The investment was made as part of the USG support to enhance the overall effectiveness of joint exercises between the United States and partners nations. Guyana hosted the 13-partner nation military exercise Tradewinds 2021 and will host again in 2023.