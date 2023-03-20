US immigration agents arrest Caribbean nationals in nationwide operation

Black Immigrant Daily News

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says officers from its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) have apprehended Caribbean nationals among 220 removable noncitizens during a nationwide enforcement effort.

On Friday, ICE said that nationals from Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago were arrested in the immigration sweep between March 4 and March 13.

“Officials identified the noncitizens as having been convicted of crimes such as domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence; or as those who were released from incarceration on parole or placed on community probation under supervision,” said ICE in a statement.

“Our officers continue to focus on smart, effective immigration enforcement that protects the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of our communities and integrity of federal immigration law,” said ERO Executive Associate Director Corey A Price.

“Our teams weigh various factors during targeting and apprehension to ensure we are enforcing US immigration laws humanely, effectively, and with the utmost professionalism,” he added.

ICE said those arrested included a 20-year-old citizen of Cuba in Miami, convicted in July 2022 by the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami of felony murder in the second degree/deadly weapon/aggravated battery attempt.

A 40-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, who lived in Teaneck, New Jersey, was also arrested.

The Trinidadian was convicted in November 2022 by the US District Court in the Southern District of New York of felony conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, felony narcotics-sell/distribute/dispense, ICE said.

In fiscal year 2022, ICE said ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories.

ICE said this group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offences; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offences; 5,554 weapons offences; 1,501 homicide-related offences; and 1,114 kidnapping offences.

NewsAmericasNow.com