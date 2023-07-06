US-Guyana trade exceeded US$3.9 billion in 2022

President Dr Irfaan Ali and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Government of Guyana is actively seeking to expand its partnership with the United States (US) in key areas such as crime and security, as well as food and energy security.

This was reaffirmed by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who, along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, hosted a press engagement after bilateral talks at State House in Georgetown, on Thursday.

“Guyana is contributing significantly in all three of these areas. The vision of Guyana is to position our country to be the leader, a global leader of energy security, food security, and climate security,” he underscored.

President Ali emphasised that as the country forges ahead in developing its energy sector and expanding its petroleum resources, it has simultaneously intensified its commitment to accomplishing its decarbonisation objectives.

In line with this commitment, the president said Guyana shared its forest-related credentials with the US and seeks a partnership with the North American State to promote forests and ensure its inclusion in the climate change agenda.

In the areas of crime and security, President Ali said the discussions primarily centred around the importance of establishing robust systems to effectively address transnational crime, particularly drug trafficking.

The President also acknowledged the significant role the US has played in providing extensive training to local law enforcement over the past two years and collaboration in combating various forms of crime.

“We are committed to continuing this partnership, expanding this partnership, building stronger relationship and thrust, creating greater network,” President Ali said.

He announced that Guyana will soon host the ‘Tradewinds Exercise,’ sponsored by the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

This exercise, he said, provides a valuable opportunity for Guyana to further strengthen its relationship with the US and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

President Ali reaffirmed that as Guyana stands on the threshold of development and transformation, the United States, as a strategic partner, has been instrumental in providing valuable assistance and support to the nation.

Moreover, he said the private sector is increasingly showing a greater interest in investing in Guyana.

The United States is Guyana’s largest trading partner, with an accumulated trade of over US$3.9 billion in 2022. The US is overall ranked the country’s number one export by destination with US$2.7 billion in 2022, and the number one import by source $US1.2 billion.

On the issue of food security, the US Secretary of State acknowledged Guyana’s role in CARICOM, where the country is leading efforts to expand small farmers’ access to technology, as well as reducing barriers to trade and transportation.

Blinken said the US is investing more resources to build local capacity so that ultimately, counties across the region can build their own sustainable productive capacity.

“As the breadbasket of the Caribbean, Guyana will continue to be a crucial part of this effort,” he stated.

The event was attended by several members of the Cabinet, including Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. [DPI]