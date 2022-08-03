US, Guyana military discuss importance of regional security cooperation

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III and US Southcom Commander General Laura Richardson joined Guyana’s Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, Guyana Defence Force Chief-of-Staff (ag) Brigadier General Godfrey Bess, and defence and security officials from across the Americas at the 15th Conference of Defence Ministers of the Americas (CDMA) in Brazil.

Minister Benn, Brigadier Bess, General Richardson and Department of Defence Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erikson met to discuss the importance of regional security cooperation. Established in 1995, the CDMA is the Western Hemisphere’s premier defence forum for strategic-level engagement among defence and security officials in the Americas. (US Embassy photos)