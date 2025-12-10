Aspiring pilots, aviation professionals can now train in Guyana as new programme launched Gun, ammo found on East La Penitence man attempting to evade Police  First Lady partners with utility companies to expand employment opportunities for persons with disabilities Govt eyes major improvements for a cleaner, safer Bourda Market Almost 70,000 students screened for health issues; many require hearing aids – Dr Anthony Guyana Jewellers Association launched to enhance industry standards
US extradition proceedings against Mohameds to continue on January 6

10 December 2025
Azruddin Mohamed and Nazar Mohamed at the Georgetown Magistrates' Courts [Guyana Chronicle photos]

The extradition proceedings against US-indicted businessmen Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed will continue on January 6, 2026 in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The Magistrate made this decision today after rejecting a request from the businessmen’s lawyers to refer the case to the High Court to address constitutional concerns they raised regarding the extradition request and recent amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act.

Magistrate Latchman ruled that the matter will remain before the magistracy and that substantive hearings on the extradition request will continue next year.

Both Mohameds remain on $150,000 bail each and must report periodically to the police, as the extradition process continues. The father-son duo is wanted in the US to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

In fact, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)-sanctioned Mohameds have already been indicted by a grand jury in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on 11 criminal charges ranging from wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering, primarily connected to the export of gold to the US by their company Mohamed’s Enterprises.

On October 30, 2025, the Government of Guyana received a formal request for extradition from the Government of the United States of America pursuant to the Extradition Treaty between the United States and the United Kingdom, which extends to and remain in force in Guyana under the provisions of Section 4(1)(a) of the Fugitives Offender Act, Cap. 10:04 as amended by Act No. 10 of 2024.

