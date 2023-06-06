US Embassy partners with NGO to host medical outreach in Linden

Members of the United States Embassy and the non-governmental organization, Humanity First, on Mnday conducted a medical outreach for residents in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

In attendance were U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Adrienne Galanek, Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, and eight medical students from the University of Maryland.

In furthering its humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, the U.S. Embassy collaborated with Humanity First to provide medical assistance for over 180 residents of Linden.

The individuals received general health care, as well as ophthalmology care, dental care, and blood testing. These services help to improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with safe and accessible care.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, this collaboration highlights its commitment to strengthen partnerships between the United States and Guyana and to work with the Government of Guyana to support enhanced public health for Guyanese citizens.