US Dept. of War delegation meets with GDF

A high-level delegation from the United States Department of War paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen defence collaboration and advance shared security priorities.

The delegation was led by Patrick Weaver, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy were Ambassador Nicole Theriot, along with Commander Christopher Bernotavicius, Mr. John McClure, and Mr. Jose Collazo.

Representing Guyana were Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, MSM, Deputy Director CANU, Mr Rayon Samuels, and Lieutenant Colonel Raymond Archer.

During the engagement, discussions centered on expanding military-to-military cooperation, strengthening regional security mechanisms, and enhancing shared domain awareness. Both parties reaffirmed the value of sustained collaboration in promoting stability, readiness, and collective security within the hemisphere.

Brigadier Khan welcomed the delegation and emphasised the Guyana Defence Force’s commitment to deepening strategic partnerships that support national and regional security objectives.

The visiting officials expressed appreciation for the GDF’s ongoing cooperation and highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue between defence institutions.

“The visit underscores the strong and evolving relationship between the Guyana Defence Force and the United States military to promote and maintain a stable and secure region,” a statement from the GDF said.