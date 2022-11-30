US citizen killed in botched St Ann robbery Loop Jamaica

US citizen killed in botched St Ann robbery Loop Jamaica
The police are probing the slaying of a US citizen who was fatally shot by gunmen during a botched robbery in Shaw Park, St Ann, on Monday.

Dead is 53-year-old Phillip Bradley Crain, a real estate businessman from Garland, Texas, who was on vacation at a home he owned in Shaw Park. Crain arrived in the island on November 13.

Reports are that Crain was at the residence around 4:30pm when two men armed with handguns entered and demanded money.

According to the police, when the gunmen’s demands were not met, the men opened fire killing Crain on the spot.

It is reported that the gunmen did not hurt Crain’s relatives who were also at the premises.

