US citizen attempting to traffic narcotics jailed, fined

Twenty-three-year-old US citizen, Malcolm Vinson who was intercepted by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with a quantity of ganja was on Thursday jailed and fined.

Vinson was arrested on Wednesday following the discovery of 274 grams of cannabis in his hand luggage. He was an outgoing passenger destined for the JFK Airport.

In fact, reports received stated that the ganja was detected in several packs of snacks that were in his hand luggage during a routine inspection.

As such, he was told of the offence committed and taken into custody. The ganja was weighed and amounted to 274 grams.

Meanwhile, he appeared before Magistrate Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to the offence of trafficking in narcotics.

As a result of his plea, he was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment with a fine of $246,600.