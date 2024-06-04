US-bound passengers at CJIA arrested for attempting to smuggle $117M worth of gold

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport [CJIA photo]

Customs officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) today seized a quantity of gold jewellery from three passengers, two of whom are US citizens, who were attempting to leave on an outbound American Airlines flight bound for New York, USA.

The operation, which was fully supported by officers of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), and the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), led to the discovery of approximately 240 ounces of virtually pure gold disguised as silver plated jewelry, out of the country without the necessary permits and declaration to Customs Officials, with a value of over 560,000 US dollars.

The outgoing passengers were arrested and taken into custody and handed over to the Guyana Police Force. Investigations are continuing, with a view of determining whether they are part of ring(s) reportedly smuggling gold out of Guyana without the necessary declarations and permits.

Charges are likely to be made under the Customs and Anti-Money Laundering Acts, with the relevant Authorities both here and overseas being informed of the results of the investigations.

The Authority continues to note the alarming trend in the efforts to smuggle items including gold, monetary instruments, arms, and narcotics through ports in Guyana. It reiterates that all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom, or face the consequences for their actions.