US blacklists Israeli firm NSO Group for use of spyware

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Commerce officials added the Israeli firms to its so-called “entity list,” effectively banning the companies from buying software components from US vendors without a license.

Also added to the list were Russian firm Positive Technologies and Singaporean firm Computer Security Initiative Consultancy. Commerce accused these two firms of trafficking “in cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access to information systems.”

Taken together, it is one of the biggest steps yet by the Biden administration to curb the sale of hacking tools that analysts say have been used in human rights abuses around the world.

“Today’s action is a part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to put human rights at the center of US foreign policy, including by working to stem the proliferation of digital tools used for repression,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

