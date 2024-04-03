US-based Guyanese remanded for unlawful possession of gun, ammo

US-based Guyanese Tony Mootoosammy has been remanded to prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mootoosammy, a 46-year-old businessman also of Bath, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested on March 31 at a horseracing event at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Police Headquarters had reported that the man was attempting to enter the arena where the races were being held when a search was conducted by a police rank who found a firearm with a magazine containing ten live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The man was asked by the Police to produce his licence and he stated that he forgot the document in his van at home. He was then asked by the said rank for a form of identification and he produced his United States of America and Guyana driver’s licences.

Mootoosammy was then asked if he can instruct anyone to bring over his firearm licence or even send an electronic copy, but the man indicated that his entire family was at the event.

As a result, police invited the man to the Whim Police Station where he eventually admitted that he does not have licences for the gun nor ammunition.

As such, the man was told of the offence committed, however he allegedly offered to bribe the officers with $500,000 cash.

But Mootoosammy was immediately arrested and placed into custody.

Today, he appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to April 8 for report and it will be called up at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Editor’s Note: INews inadvertently reported that the defendant pleaded guilty. The article has since been updated to reflect that he had pleaded not guilty.