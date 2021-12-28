US-based Guyanese injured during brawl with man who teased him about his “money and assets”

A 47-year-old US-based Guyanese man was last evening injured during a brawl with a man who teased him about his wealth.

Injured is Charles Crawford called “Charlo” of Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River and of Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

The man arrived in Guyana on December 26 and was staying at his mother-in-law’s residence at Kwakwani Park.

On the evening of December 27, Crawford was consuming alcohol with a group of men at a camp site in the area.

Police related that during the outing, the suspect started to make “embarrassing remarks” about the victim’s wealth, saying “he get nuff money and a lot of assets”.

“The victim told him that he is not concerned and the suspect picked up two beer bottles from off the ground and broke it and was approaching the victim, who walked away but was followed by the suspect,” Police Headquarters outlined.

As such, the victim picked up two beer bottles and pelted them towards the suspect, but missed. The duo then got involved in a scuffle on the ground, under a zinc fence. At the time, the suspect was still armed with the two broken bottles.

After persons in the area intervened and parted them, it was observed that the victim was bleeding from his neck.

He was then assisted and taken to the Kwakwani Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not found. Investigations are in progress.