US-based Guyanese businessman charged for exporting gold without licence

Saffee Ahmad

A US-based Guyanese businessman has been charged with the offence of ‘Exporting Gold Without License’, in contravention of Section 8 of the Guyana Gold Board Act.

Saffee Ahmad of 123 Street, Queens New York and Lot 38 Roraima Scheme, Versailles, West Bank Demerara, was arrested by a rank from the Major Crime Investigation Unit.

The defendant appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman where he pleaded not guilty.

He was placed on $600,000 bail.

The case was fixed for June 24 for statements.