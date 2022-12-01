UPP Mobilization Intensifies With the Launch of UPPLIFTMENT Week

Black Immigrant Daily News

The United Progressive Party (UPP) will launch UPPLIFTMENT Week during the period December 4 – 10.

It will be celebrated with a series of events that will mobilize the Party’s base and facilitate greater public dialogue around the UPP’s main message of “Relief, Recovery and Shared Prosperity.”

The UPP believes that an engaged citizenry is a sign of a healthy democracy. Since 2020 when the UPP launched its slate of candidates, the Team has been in full listening mode, to ensure that voters have a bigger voice in the changes that they want to see and to encourage greater participation in decisions that affect all aspects of their lives.

As Antiguans and Barbudans prepare to go to the polls, the UPP will release some of its major policies and programs during UPPLIFTMENT Week. The Party will host a number of activities to facilitate:

– voters’ questions during live and virtual panel discussions and Q&As sessions;

– roundtable consultations with industry leaders and stakeholders on key topics that affect quality of life issues and the economy.

“The UPP wants to ensure that the voices of ordinary citizens are heard and that our policies and programs address their needs.

We recognize that there is a strong link between education and political participation and we want to fully engage voters as we present our message,” said Harold Lovell, Political Leader of the UPP.

The Week of Events during UPPLiftment will include:

Dec 4th 6pm – 9:30pm

Youth Forum – Networking Reception & Moderated Discussion

Dec 6th 10am

UPPLIFTMENT Press Conference 10am

Dec 8th 4pm

Generation X Fitness Jam – Stretch, Stroll, Jog and Jam

Dec 9th 12pm – 6pm

Annual Grand Time Pork Fest – UPP Women’s Forum (Heroes Day)

Dec 10th 12pm

Small Business Pull-Up in St. Phillip’s South (Grande Finale)

For more information about UPPLiftment Week contact: [email protected]

