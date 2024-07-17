Update: Surinamese woman found dead in hotel ingested gasoline

Dead: Gaitree Katrian

An autopsy conducted on the body of 25-year-old Gaitree Katrian on Wednesday by Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan found that she died as a result of gasoline ingestion.

The woman, a Surinamese national, was on Monday afternoon found dead in a room at the Starlite Hotel located at D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.

The discovery was made at about 17:10h on Monday by the hotel’s manager.According to the police, the woman had checked into a hotel room alone on Thursday last and was scheduled to check out on Monday.

During her stay, she would periodically leave and return to the hotel.

At approximately 17:10hrs on Monday, she was discovered in an unconscious state.

The body was found lying face down on the bed, with a white tea cup beside her head.

The young lady had left Suriname to visit her mother’s brother on the Corentyne.

Meanwhile, manager of hotel Jagdesh Ganesh explained to this publication that after checkout time had passed for the guest, he tried calling her several times but all calls went unanswered.

According to the hotel manager, after a few hours had passed and he was getting no response from the guest, he decided to personally go into the room.

Police say two bottles containing a red substance suspected to be gasoline were found near the bed and in the sink.