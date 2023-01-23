UPDATE: Missing Lucian toddler caught on camera near the beach Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Surveillance video capturing three-year-old Aiden Dolor heading towards the Humming Bird Beach Park in st Lucia around 5:30 pm January 21 has been discovered.

Aiden Dolor, a boy from Fond Benier, Soufriere who is non-verbal autistic, has been reported missing since Saturday afternoon.

The community, and by extension the entire country, are in shock over the disappearance of the child.

Since his disappearance, the community of Soufriere has mounted several searches in hopes of finding young Aiden.

“Yesterday we searched the beach; we had people diving looking for him since the camera footage showed him heading towards the beach, and it never showed him leaving,” Debbie Dolor, Aiden’s aunt, told Loop News.

According to her, Aiden was playing at his home with his older brother, age 13 and was observed missing after being sent to wipe his hands, and he did not return.

He was last seen by a neighbour walking along the road.

“The fact that the child is missing and no one has seen him is even more alarming,” a close family friend stated.

“Right now, nobody knows what to do; everybody is on edge, and we don’t know what to expect,” Debbie Dolor said.

According to her, this is the first time such an incident has occurred.

The search for Aiden is expected to continue today.

NewsAmericasNow.com