Update: Mentally unstable man had started fire at Parika crime scene – Police

See full police report on the incident at Parika, East Bank Essequibo:

At about 22:10 hours last night, an anonymous caller (via telephone) reported to the Police that a burnt body was found at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

As a result, Police ranks proceeded to the said location, where on arrival at about 22:30 hrs, the Ranks observed what appeared to be a burnt skull and torso lying among debris at the front of an incomplete, flat concrete structure.

The scene and environs were canvassed, and a sledge hammer and crowbar were found near the burnt remains.

Several persons in the area were questioned. Police received information from a neighbour that around 10:00 hrs, whilst at home, she observed a man known to her as ‘Rodwel’ burning wood and other materials in the yard, but she paid him no mind.

Further information was received that around 09:00 hrs yesterday morning (2023-09-05), Shannen Obermullah-Mohamed, age 29, of Parika, visited the location and went down to the back of the yard, where her home is currently being constructed by ‘Rodwell’.

During the day, family members tried contacting Shannen, but all calls went unanswered, and her whereabouts were unknown.

Last night, family members decided to venture down to the back of the yard where Shannen’s home is currently being constructed and observed a fire. They also saw Rodwell walking away, heading towards the end of the yard and disappearing in the darkness. The family members used buckets of water from a nearby pipe to extinguish the fire. After this, they observed what appeared to be a human skull among the debris. As a result, the Police were summoned.

It was also brought to the attention of the ranks that ‘Rodwell’ is mentally unstable and is known to Shannen’s family. Despite his mental condition, they said he does quality construction for the family, and his fees are reasonable.

The scene was processed, and the above items were tagged and taken into Police custody.

The charred remains of the body were later escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting DNA testing to determine identity.

No arrest was made. Further investigations are in progress.