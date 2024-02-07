Update: Man was swimming across Puruni River when he drowned – police

Alex Angoy

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a suspected drowning of Alexander Angoy, a 31-year-old Miner of Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD, which occurred at about 19:07 hrs last evening at Chinese Creek backdam, Puruni River, in Region Seven.

Investigations disclosed that Alexander Angoy and his 18-year-old cousin Yashua Angoy, a Miner, were at Chinese Creek backdam when they both decided to swim across the Puruni river to reach at his (Alexander’s) camp.

While in the process of swimming across the river, Alexander went under the water while Yashua Angoy managed to swim to shore.

He raised an alarm and informed persons including Alexander’s mother Hyachin Angoy who also works in the Chinese creek area.

A search party was formed but their efforts to retrieve Alexander were futile.

Today (2024-2-07), the search party which included the police, conducted searches and the motionless body of Alexander was found and fished out of the Puruni River.

The body was examined by the Police and no mark of violence was observed.