Update: Man remanded for murder of Venezuelan woman at Diamond

Murder accused: Haslyn Hodge

Haslyn Hodge was remanded to prison this afternoon for the murder of Venezuelan national, Evelyn Alfonzo Alves, who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of her head over a week ago.

Earlier today, the police said they received legal advice to charge Hodge, who was the prime suspect in the woman’s murder.

Hodge, a 47-year-old resident of Lot 43 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, was subsequently arraigned at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plea to the Murder charge read by to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The accused will return to court on August 2, 2024.

Dead Venezuelan national: Evelyn Alfonzo Alves

On July 7, Alves’s body was found lying on the access road leading into the New Diamond Development Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara – an area primarily under construction.

She was discovered by construction workers in the area.

At the time of discovery, the woman’s head was in a pool of blood.

Detectives recovered a 9mm spent shell casing approximately 10 feet from where the victim lay, along with a cell phone that was in close proximity to her body.