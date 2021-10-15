Update: Man killed in Kamarang freak accident was under the influence of alcohol – Police

Dead: Nigel Rodrigues

The 29-year-old man, who was killed after walking into an aircraft propeller, was under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement released from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Nigel Rodrigues, 29, of Waramadong, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) died at around 15:00hrs today after he walked into the spinning propeller of a Cessna Caravan registered to Air Services Limited (ASL).

The plane had just landed at the Kamarang Airstrip when Rodrigues, who was employed as a porter with ASL, was about to offload cargo.

However, he walked into the propeller before the captain could have shut it off.

Police Headquarters, in a statement to the media, explained that “investigations revealed that the man was imbibing at the Kamarang Landing, when Caravan 8R-GFA piloted by a 55-year-old male pilot, landed at the airstrip and before the pilot could properly shut-off the engine, the victim walked in front of the plane’s propeller, which chopped him severely about his body causing his internal organs to protrude.”

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Stan Gouveia also confirmed that the victim was drunk at the time of the accident.

The scene was visited by a doctor who pronounced the man dead.

The body was subsequently escorted to the Kamarang Hospital Mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.