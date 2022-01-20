Update: Man killed in boat mishap was chopped by engine propeller



Dead: Chive Persaud Dead: Chive Persaud

Police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old man following a boat mishap along the Kaituma River, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Chive Persaud of Jacklow, Upper Pomeroon River was heading into Port Kaituma in a passenger boat when the accident occurred at around 20:00h on Tuesday.

At the time of the accident, there was other passengers on the boat which was captained by a 48-year-old man who is currently in police custody.

Upon receiving the report of the mishap, Police responded to the scene where the victim was found on the stern of the boat with multiple injuries to his upper body.

The now dead man’s girlfriend told this publication that based on information she received, Persaud was chopped about his body by the engine propeller.

How this happened is yet to he determined as investigations are ongoing.

The girlfriend said she is shocked by the news and that coming to grips with this reality is going to be “very hard”.

Persaud leaves to mourn his parents and two sisters.