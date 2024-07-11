UPDATE: Infant, 3 months old dies in Enmore fire

Authorities have identified the victim of a devastating fire in Enmore West, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Thursday as three-month-old Leroy Archer.

According to reports, the child’s mother, Chandroutie Manickchand, was in the bathroom while the child was left in the bedroom. The devastating woman reported that she was alerted about the fire in the house and ran to the bedroom to get her child.

The room, however, had already been engulfed in flames, forcing her to exit the building.

This comes days after 4-year-old Junior Anderson perished in a fire at ‘C’ Field, Sophia. In that fire, it was reported that the blaze was caused by children playing with matches, which ignited a mattress and quickly spread to other combustible materials in the home.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) related that the now-dead child lived with his parents, Nigel and Shonnette Anderson, and his three siblings ages 15, 11, and six in a one-flat wooden and concrete building.

Despite the swift response from the GFS, the building and all its contents were completely destroyed.