Update: Husband, wife die in Ruimveldt smash-up

A couple is dead while several others are hospitalised, after a motor car and a minibus collided at Ruimveldt, Georgetown, on Monday morning.

Dead are 51-year-old Sarah Wilson of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD)and her husband, Rawle McKenzie.

Reports are that at 05:25h, firefighters and first responders were deployed to the scene in front of the Ruimveldt Police Station, Georgetown.

The accident involved two vehicles, a Blue Toyota Hiace RZ Minibus, BHH 8451, and a Honda Vezel, PAD 2018.

The first vehicle was owned and driven by McKenzie while the other was owned by Ryan Seecharran of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara, and driven by 29-year-old Pream Seecharran.

Wilson, at the time of the accident, was a passenger in the front seat of the minibus involved in the crash. Other occupants included 31-year-old Javon Bowen of Samatta Point; 58-year-old Lennox Clementson of Guyhoc Gardens; and 56-year-old Jones McKenzie of Grove Housing Scheme.

Investigation revealed that the motor car was proceeding south on the eastern lane of the Ruimveldt Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed. While in the vicinity of ‘Top Point Store’, the driver of the car was negotiating a slight bend, but the left side front of the motor car came into contact with a pile of sand situated on the eastern side of the road, then collided with a bridge.

This caused the motor car to flip several times onto the western carriageway, subsequently colliding with the front portion of the minibus, which was proceeding north along the western carriageway of Ruimveldt Public Road.As a result, the drivers of both vehicles and the minibus passengers all received injuries on their bodies.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, both vehicles and their contents were destroyed, and both drivers suffered broken limbs.Firefighters had to extricate both drivers, who had become trapped in their vehicles due to the collision.

They were both transported by Emergency Medical Technicians to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Wilson was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. McKenzie died later Monday evening while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The driver of the motor car was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit suffering from head injuries. His condition is regarded as critical.

Additionally, three passengers of the minibus who suffered injuries as a result of the accident were examined at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians and were then transported to the GPHC.The patients included a five-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man, who both suffered minor injuries to their feet.

The Guyana Fire Service has since zeroed in on the critical importance of road safety to prevent accidents and protect lives, as it urged, “Stay vigilant, follow traffic rules, and prioritise safety on the roadways.”Further investigations are in progress.