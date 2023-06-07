Update: House was previously set on fire by neighbour – mother

As the Fire Service investigates the cause of the inferno that gutted a house at Lot 61 Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) – resulting in the deaths of two young sisters – the mother of the children has revealed that this is not the fire time the building was set ablaze.

At around 13:00hrs, the house went up in flames, trapping sisters three-year-old Shameena Hardat and nine-year-old Animika Hardat, who was differently-abled. The duo eventually perished in the fire.

Shabeeka Hardat, a mother of four, told this publication that sometime last year, the house was set on fire by a neighbour. The woman further related that the neighbour had also assaulted her, resulting in her losing a finger.

The neighbour reportedly was charged and served jailtime for the offence but has since been released from prison, according to the woman.

The woman alleged that before the man was jailed, however, he had threatened to harm her and her family.

The woman resided at the building with her four children and their stepfather along with other relatives. At the time of the blaze, only the two young girls were at home.

The woman said she had left them home alone to head to Cove and John, ECD in a bid to apply for passports for her children. The stepfather, who works as a labourer, had gone purchase groceries.

The woman said she does not often leave her children home alone but decided to do so today. She explained that she does not work but finds it difficult to conduct errands since her daughter was differently-abled and it was a hassle to travel around with her.

The woman said some time had passed after she left home when she got a call from the neighbour informing her of the fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, the woman was faced with the devastating news of her children’s demise.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony is has visited the grieving family members, where he committed government’s assistance to finding them a place to stay during this tough period.

Reporting by: La’Wanda McAllister