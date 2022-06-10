Update: Haslington man shot dead by police

Quindon Bacchus

Quindon Bacchus of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was this afternoon shot dead by police in the community.

A brief statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that, “Police this afternoon went to Haslington, East Coast Demerara where they saw a man with a firearm, and as they approached the man, he fired at the police. The police responded by returning fire.”

This publication understands that the man was shot about eight times.

However, police said a .38 pistol, one live round and one spent shell were recovered from the scene.

Police noted too that the suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. But family members have related to this publication that the man is dead.